15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = cos t, y = sin² t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = 8 + 2t, y = 1; −∞ < t < ∞
31–36. Eliminating the parameter Eliminate the parameter to express the following parametric equations as a single equation in x and y.
x=2 sin 8t, y=2 cos 8t
31–36. Eliminating the parameter Eliminate the parameter to express the following parametric equations as a single equation in x and y.
x=t,y= √(4−t²) a
11–14. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
c. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
d. Describe the curve.
x=2 t,y=3t−4;−10≤t≤10
11–14. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
c. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
d. Describe the curve.
x=−t+6, y=3t−3; −5≤t≤5
Multiple descriptions Which of the following parametric equations describe the same curve?
a. x = 2t², y = 4 + t; -4 ≤ t ≤ 4
b. x = 2t⁴, y = 4 + t²; -2 ≤ t ≤ 2
c. x = 2t^(2/3), y = 4 + t^(1/3); -64 ≤ t ≤ 64