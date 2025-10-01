Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, often denoted as t. Instead of y being directly related to x, both x and y depend on t, allowing the description of more complex curves. Recommended video: Guided course 08:02 08:02 Parameterizing Equations

Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values of the variables. For example, the identity sec² t - tan² t = 1 is essential for relating sec² t and tan t, which helps eliminate the parameter t. Recommended video: 7:17 7:17 Verifying Trig Equations as Identities