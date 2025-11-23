Textbook Question
Find the inverse of f(x)=-x+1. Graph the line y=-x+1 together with the line y=x. At what angle do the lines intersect?
What can you conclude about the inverses of functions whose graphs are lines perpendicular to the line y=x?
