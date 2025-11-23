Find the inverse of the function f(x)=mx, where m is a constant different from zero.
0. Functions
Combining Functions
Textbook Question
What can you conclude about the inverses of functions whose graphs are lines perpendicular to the line y=x?
Show that the graph of the inverse of f(x)=mx+b, where m and b are constants and m≠0, is a line with slope 1/m and y-intercept -b/m.
Find the inverse of f(x)=x+b (b constant). How is the graph of f^(-1) related to the graph of f?
Find the inverse of f(x)=-x+1. Graph the line y=-x+1 together with the line y=x. At what angle do the lines intersect?
