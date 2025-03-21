At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?

At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous? f(x) = { (x³ − 8)/(x² − 4), x ≠ 2, x ≠ −2 3, x = 2 4, x = −2

