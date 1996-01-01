Work done by a spring A spring on a horizontal surface can be stretched and held 0.5 m from its equilibrium position with a force of 50 N.
b. How much work is done in compressing the spring 0.5 m from its equilibrium position?
Work done by a spring A spring on a horizontal surface can be stretched and held 0.5 m from its equilibrium position with a force of 50 N.
b. How much work is done in compressing the spring 0.5 m from its equilibrium position?
Calculating work for different springs Calculate the work required to stretch the following springs 0.5m from their equilibrium positions. Assume Hooke’s law is obeyed.
a. A spring that requires a force of 50 N to be stretched 0.2 m from its equilibrium position
Calculating work for different springs Calculate the work required to stretch the following springs 0.4 m from their equilibrium positions. Assume Hooke’s law is obeyed.
b. A spring that requires 2 J of work to be stretched 0.1 m from its equilibrium position
Calculating work for different springs Calculate the work required to stretch the following springs 1.25 m from their equilibrium positions. Assume Hooke’s law is obeyed.
a. A spring that requires 100 J of work to be stretched 0.5 m from its equilibrium position
13–20. Mass of one-dimensional objects Find the mass of the following thin bars with the given density function.
ρ(x)=1+sin x, for 0≤x≤π
13–20. Mass of one-dimensional objects Find the mass of the following thin bars with the given density function.
ρ(x) = 5e^-2x,for 0≤x≤4
13–20. Mass of one-dimensional objects Find the mass of the following thin bars with the given density function.
ρ(x) = {x² if 0≤x≤1 {x(2-x) if 1<x≤2