Compressing and stretching a spring Suppose a force of 30 N is required to stretch and hold a spring 0.2 m from its equilibrium position.
c. How much work is required to stretch the spring 0.3 m from its equilibrium position?
d. How much additional work is required to stretch the spring 0.2m if it has already been stretched 0.2m from its equilibrium position?
13–20. Mass of one-dimensional objects Find the mass of the following thin bars with the given density function.
ρ(x) = {1 if 0≤x≤2 {2 if 2<x≤3
Compressing and stretching a spring Suppose a force of 15 N is required to stretch and hold a spring 0.25 m from its equilibrium position.
b. How much work is required to compress the spring 0.2 m from its equilibrium position?
Calculating work for different springs Calculate the work required to stretch the following springs 0.5m from their equilibrium positions. Assume Hooke’s law is obeyed.
a. A spring that requires a force of 50 N to be stretched 0.2 m from its equilibrium position
Calculating work for different springs Calculate the work required to stretch the following springs 0.4 m from their equilibrium positions. Assume Hooke’s law is obeyed.
b. A spring that requires 2 J of work to be stretched 0.1 m from its equilibrium position
Calculating work for different springs Calculate the work required to stretch the following springs 1.25 m from their equilibrium positions. Assume Hooke’s law is obeyed.
a. A spring that requires 100 J of work to be stretched 0.5 m from its equilibrium position