Compressing and stretching a spring Suppose a force of 15 N is required to stretch and hold a spring 0.25 m from its equilibrium position.
b. How much work is required to compress the spring 0.2 m from its equilibrium position?
Work done by a spring A spring on a horizontal surface can be stretched and held 0.5 m from its equilibrium position with a force of 50 N.
b. How much work is done in compressing the spring 0.5 m from its equilibrium position?
Calculating work for different springs Calculate the work required to stretch the following springs 0.5m from their equilibrium positions. Assume Hooke’s law is obeyed.
a. A spring that requires a force of 50 N to be stretched 0.2 m from its equilibrium position
Calculating work for different springs Calculate the work required to stretch the following springs 0.4 m from their equilibrium positions. Assume Hooke’s law is obeyed.
b. A spring that requires 2 J of work to be stretched 0.1 m from its equilibrium position
Winding a chain A 30-m-long chain hangs vertically from a cylinder attached to a winch. Assume there is no friction in the system and the chain has a density of 5kg/m.
a. How much work is required to wind the entire chain onto the cylinder using the winch?
13–20. Mass of one-dimensional objects Find the mass of the following thin bars with the given density function.
ρ(x)=1+sin x, for 0≤x≤π
13–20. Mass of one-dimensional objects Find the mass of the following thin bars with the given density function.
ρ(x) = 5e^-2x,for 0≤x≤4