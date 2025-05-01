Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Exponential Functions
Multiple Choice
Which operation can be used to eliminate the natural logarithm (ln) from both sides of an equation such as ln(x) = 3?
A
Exponentiate both sides using the base e
B
Square both sides
C
Multiply both sides by e
D
Take the logarithm of both sides again
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the natural logarithm (ln) is the logarithm with base e, and its inverse operation is exponentiation with base e.
To eliminate the natural logarithm from an equation like ln(x) = 3, apply the exponential function with base e to both sides of the equation. This means rewriting the equation as e^(ln(x)) = e^3.
Use the property of logarithms that states e^(ln(a)) = a for any positive a. Applying this property, e^(ln(x)) simplifies to x.
After simplification, the equation becomes x = e^3.
This process shows that exponentiating both sides using the base e is the correct operation to eliminate the natural logarithm.
