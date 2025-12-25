Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀^π/4 sec²x / (1 + 7 tan x)²/³ dx
Definite Integrals
In Exercises 5–8, express each limit as a definite integral. Then evaluate the integral to find the value of the limit. In each case, P is a partition of the given interval, and the numbers cₖ are chosen from the subintervals of P.
n
lim ∑ (2cₖ - 1)⁻¹/² ∆xₖ, where P is a partition of [1, 5]
∥P∥→0 k = 1
n
lim ∑ (cos(cₖ/2)) ∆xₖ, where P is a partition of [-π, 0]
∥P∥→0 k = 1
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 51–56 by making a substitution (possibly trigonometric) and then applying a reduction formula.
∫ (from 0 to 1/√3) dt / (t² + 1)^(7/2)
Use the substitutions in Equations (1)–(4) to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–40. Integrals like these arise in calculating the average angular velocity of the output shaft of a universal joint when the input and output shafts are not aligned.
∫(from π/2 to 2π/3) cos θ dθ / (sin θ cos θ + sin θ)