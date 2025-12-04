Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
97. lim(x→0) (10^x - 1)/x
Master Finding Differentials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
97. lim(x→0) (10^x - 1)/x
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
99. lim(x→0) (2^sin(x) - 1)/(e^x - 1)
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
102. lim(x→0) (x sin(x²))/(tan³x)
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
104. lim(x→4) (sin²(πx))/(e^(x-4) + 3 - x)
86. This exercise explores the difference between
lim(x→∞)(1 + 1/x²)^x
and
lim(x→∞)(1 + 1/x)^x = e
c. Confirm your estimate of lim(x→∞)f(x) by calculating it with l’Hôpital’s Rule.
80. Find all values of c that satisfy the conclusion of Cauchy's Mean Value Theorem for the given functions and interval.
c. f(x) = x³/ (3 - 4x), g(x) = x², (a, b) = (0, 3)
80. Find all values of c that satisfy the conclusion of Cauchy's Mean Value Theorem for the given functions and interval.
b. f(x) = x, g(x) = x², (a, b) arbitrary