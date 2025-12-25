Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
91. lim(x→π/2⁻) (sec(7x))(cos(3x))
91. lim(x→π/2⁻) (sec(7x))(cos(3x))
93. lim(x→0) (csc(x) - cot(x))
97. lim(x→0) (10^x - 1)/x
99. lim(x→0) (2^sin(x) - 1)/(e^x - 1)
104. lim(x→4) (sin²(πx))/(e^(x-4) + 3 - x)
89. Use limits to find horizontal asymptotes for each function.
a. y = x tan(1/x)
86. This exercise explores the difference between
lim(x→∞)(1 + 1/x²)^x
and
lim(x→∞)(1 + 1/x)^x = e
c. Confirm your estimate of lim(x→∞)f(x) by calculating it with l’Hôpital’s Rule.