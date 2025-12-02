Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
85. lim(x→1) (x² + 3x - 4)/(x - 1)
88. lim(x→0) (tan x)/(x + sin(x))
91. lim(x→π/2⁻) (sec(7x))(cos(3x))
93. lim(x→0) (csc(x) - cot(x))
99. lim(x→0) (2^sin(x) - 1)/(e^x - 1)
102. lim(x→0) (x sin(x²))/(tan³x)
104. lim(x→4) (sin²(πx))/(e^(x-4) + 3 - x)