Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
88. lim(x→0) (tan x)/(x + sin(x))
91. lim(x→π/2⁻) (sec(7x))(cos(3x))
93. lim(x→0) (csc(x) - cot(x))
97. lim(x→0) (10^x - 1)/x
102. lim(x→0) (x sin(x²))/(tan³x)
104. lim(x→4) (sin²(πx))/(e^(x-4) + 3 - x)
89. Use limits to find horizontal asymptotes for each function.
a. y = x tan(1/x)