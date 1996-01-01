58. Two Methods Evaluate ∫(from 0 to π/3) sin(x) · ln(cos(x)) dx in the following two ways:
b. Use substitution.
58. Two Methods Evaluate ∫(from 0 to π/3) sin(x) · ln(cos(x)) dx in the following two ways:
b. Use substitution.
60. Two Methods
a. Evaluate ∫(x · ln(x²)) dx using the substitution u = x² and evaluating ∫(ln(u)) du.
60. Two Methods
c. Verify that your answers to parts (a) and (b) are consistent.
62. Two integration methods Evaluate ∫ sin x cos x dx using integration by parts. Then evaluate the integral using a substitution. Reconcile your answers
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
43. ∫ eˣ sin(x) dx
79–82. {Use of Tech} Double table look-up The following integrals may require more than one table look-up. Evaluate the integrals using a table of integrals, and then check your answer with a computer algebra system.
82. ∫ (sin⁻¹(ax)) / x² dx, a > 0
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ (from π/4 to π/2) x csc²x dx