Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit of a Function The limit of a function describes the behavior of the function as the input approaches a particular value. In this context, we are interested in the limit as x approaches 0 from the positive side (x → 0⁺), which involves understanding how the function behaves near this point and whether it approaches a finite number, infinity, or negative infinity. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0

One-Sided Limits One-sided limits consider the behavior of a function as the input approaches a specific value from one side only, either from the left (x → a⁻) or the right (x → a⁺). In this problem, x → 0⁺ indicates we are examining the limit as x approaches 0 from the positive side, which is crucial for understanding the function's behavior in this specific direction. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits