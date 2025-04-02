Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
2:56 minutes
Problem 2.6.62a
Textbook Question
Find the limits in Exercises 59–62. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim ( 1 / x¹/³ − 1 / (x − 1)⁴/³ ) as
a. x → 0⁺
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the individual terms in the expression: \( \frac{1}{x^{1/3}} \) and \( \frac{1}{(x-1)^{4/3}} \).
Consider the behavior of each term as \( x \to 0^+ \). For \( \frac{1}{x^{1/3}} \), as \( x \to 0^+ \), \( x^{1/3} \to 0^+ \), so \( \frac{1}{x^{1/3}} \to +\infty \).
For the term \( \frac{1}{(x-1)^{4/3}} \), as \( x \to 0^+ \), \( x-1 \to -1 \), so \( (x-1)^{4/3} \to 1 \) because the cube root of a negative number raised to the fourth power is positive. Thus, \( \frac{1}{(x-1)^{4/3}} \to 1 \).
Combine the limits of the two terms: \( \lim_{x \to 0^+} \left( \frac{1}{x^{1/3}} - \frac{1}{(x-1)^{4/3}} \right) = \lim_{x \to 0^+} \frac{1}{x^{1/3}} - \lim_{x \to 0^+} \frac{1}{(x-1)^{4/3}} \).
Since \( \frac{1}{x^{1/3}} \to +\infty \) and \( \frac{1}{(x-1)^{4/3}} \to 1 \), the overall limit is \( +\infty - 1 = +\infty \).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limit of a Function
The limit of a function describes the behavior of the function as the input approaches a particular value. In this context, we are interested in the limit as x approaches 0 from the positive side (x → 0⁺), which involves understanding how the function behaves near this point and whether it approaches a finite number, infinity, or negative infinity.
Recommended video:
06:11
Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0
One-Sided Limits
One-sided limits consider the behavior of a function as the input approaches a specific value from one side only, either from the left (x → a⁻) or the right (x → a⁺). In this problem, x → 0⁺ indicates we are examining the limit as x approaches 0 from the positive side, which is crucial for understanding the function's behavior in this specific direction.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits
Indeterminate Forms
Indeterminate forms occur in limits when the expression does not initially provide a clear answer, such as 0/0 or ∞ - ∞. These forms require further analysis or algebraic manipulation to resolve. In this problem, the expression involves terms that may lead to indeterminate forms as x approaches 0, necessitating techniques like simplification or substitution to find the limit.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:56
Slope-Intercept Form
Watch next
Master Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning