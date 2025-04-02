Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
3:10 minutes
Problem 2.6.61a
Textbook Question
Find the limits in Exercises 59–62. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim ( 1 / x²/³ + 2 / (x − 1)²/³ ) as
a. x → 0⁺
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We need to find the limit of the expression \( \frac{1}{x^{2/3}} + \frac{2}{(x - 1)^{2/3}} \) as \( x \to 0^+ \). This means we are approaching 0 from the positive side.
Step 2: Analyze the behavior of each term separately as \( x \to 0^+ \). For the term \( \frac{1}{x^{2/3}} \), as \( x \) approaches 0 from the positive side, \( x^{2/3} \) approaches 0, making \( \frac{1}{x^{2/3}} \) approach infinity.
Step 3: Consider the second term \( \frac{2}{(x - 1)^{2/3}} \). As \( x \to 0^+ \), \( x - 1 \) approaches -1. Therefore, \( (x - 1)^{2/3} \) approaches \((-1)^{2/3}\), which is a real number. Thus, \( \frac{2}{(x - 1)^{2/3}} \) approaches a finite value.
Step 4: Combine the behavior of both terms. The first term \( \frac{1}{x^{2/3}} \) dominates the behavior of the limit because it approaches infinity, while the second term approaches a finite value.
Step 5: Conclude the limit. Since the first term approaches infinity and dominates the expression, the limit of the entire expression as \( x \to 0^+ \) is infinity.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits
A limit in calculus describes the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. Understanding limits is crucial for analyzing the behavior of functions at points where they may not be explicitly defined, such as points of discontinuity or infinity.
Indeterminate Forms
Indeterminate forms occur when evaluating limits leads to expressions like 0/0 or ∞/∞, which do not have a clear value. Recognizing these forms is essential for applying techniques like L'Hôpital's Rule or algebraic manipulation to find the actual limit.
Behavior Near Zero
Analyzing the behavior of functions as x approaches zero involves understanding how terms in the function behave, especially when they involve powers or roots. This is important for determining whether the function approaches a finite value, infinity, or negative infinity as x approaches zero from the positive side.
