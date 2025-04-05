Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Problem 2.6.63
Textbook Question
Graphing Simple Rational Functions
Graph the rational functions in Exercises 63–68. Include the graphs and equations of the asymptotes and dominant terms.
y = 1/(x − 1)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the vertical asymptote by setting the denominator equal to zero: solve x - 1 = 0, which gives x = 1. This is where the function is undefined.
Determine the horizontal asymptote by analyzing the degrees of the numerator and the denominator. Since the degree of the numerator (0) is less than the degree of the denominator (1), the horizontal asymptote is y = 0.
Find the x-intercept by setting the numerator equal to zero: solve 1 = 0, which indicates there is no x-intercept since the numerator is a constant non-zero value.
Find the y-intercept by evaluating the function at x = 0: y = 1/(0 - 1) = -1. So, the y-intercept is at (0, -1).
Sketch the graph using the asymptotes and intercepts. The graph approaches the vertical asymptote x = 1 and the horizontal asymptote y = 0, and passes through the point (0, -1).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rational Functions
A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, typically expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x), where P(x) and Q(x) are polynomials. Understanding rational functions involves analyzing their behavior, including identifying asymptotes, intercepts, and the overall shape of the graph. The function y = 1/(x − 1) is a simple rational function with a linear denominator.
Asymptotes
Asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches but never touches. For rational functions, vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero, and horizontal asymptotes are determined by the degrees of the polynomials. In y = 1/(x − 1), the vertical asymptote is x = 1, as the function is undefined at this point, and the horizontal asymptote is y = 0, indicating the behavior as x approaches infinity.
Dominant Terms
Dominant terms in a rational function are those that dictate the behavior of the function as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. For y = 1/(x − 1), the dominant term is 1/x, which influences the horizontal asymptote and the end behavior of the graph. Understanding dominant terms helps in sketching the graph and predicting its long-term behavior.
