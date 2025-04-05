Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Functions A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, typically expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x), where P(x) and Q(x) are polynomials. Understanding the behavior of rational functions involves analyzing their domain, asymptotes, and intercepts. The function y = -3/(x - 3) is a simple rational function with a linear polynomial in the denominator.

Asymptotes Asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches but never touches. For rational functions, vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero, and horizontal or oblique asymptotes describe end behavior. In y = -3/(x - 3), the vertical asymptote is x = 3, indicating where the function is undefined and the graph approaches infinity.