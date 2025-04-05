Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
6:06 minutes
Problem 2.6.66
Textbook Question
Graphing Simple Rational Functions
Graph the rational functions in Exercises 63–68. Include the graphs and equations of the asymptotes and dominant terms.
y = −3/(x − 3)
1
Identify the type of rational function: The given function is y = -3/(x - 3), which is a simple rational function with a single term in the denominator.
Determine the vertical asymptote: Set the denominator equal to zero, x - 3 = 0, which gives x = 3. This is the vertical asymptote of the function.
Determine the horizontal asymptote: Since the degree of the numerator is less than the degree of the denominator, the horizontal asymptote is y = 0.
Analyze the behavior near the asymptotes: As x approaches 3 from the left, the function y = -3/(x - 3) tends to negative infinity, and as x approaches 3 from the right, the function tends to positive infinity.
Sketch the graph: Plot the vertical asymptote at x = 3 and the horizontal asymptote at y = 0. Draw the curve approaching these asymptotes, showing the behavior described in the previous step.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rational Functions
A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, typically expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x), where P(x) and Q(x) are polynomials. Understanding the behavior of rational functions involves analyzing their domain, asymptotes, and intercepts. The function y = -3/(x - 3) is a simple rational function with a linear polynomial in the denominator.
Asymptotes
Asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches but never touches. For rational functions, vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero, and horizontal or oblique asymptotes describe end behavior. In y = -3/(x - 3), the vertical asymptote is x = 3, indicating where the function is undefined and the graph approaches infinity.
Dominant Terms
Dominant terms in a rational function determine its behavior as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. For y = -3/(x - 3), the dominant term is -3/x, which influences the horizontal asymptote. As x becomes very large or very small, the function approaches y = 0, indicating a horizontal asymptote at y = 0.
