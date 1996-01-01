Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The area of the region bounded by y=x and x=y^2 can be found only by integrating with respect to x.
a. The area of the region bounded by y=x and x=y^2 can be found only by integrating with respect to x.
b. The area of the region between y=sin x and y=cos x on the interval [0,π/2] is ∫π/20(cosx−sinx)dx.
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=x^2−2x+1 and y=5x−9
c. ∫₀¹(x−x^2) dx=∫₀¹(√y−y) dy
Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = x /√(𝓍² ―9) and the 𝓍-axis between and 𝓍 = 4 and 𝓍= 5
Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₀⁴ (8―2𝓍) d𝓍
∫₋₁² ( ―|𝓍| ) d𝓍