Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. The area of the region between y=sin x and y=cos x on the interval [0,π/2] is ∫π/20(cosx−sinx)dx.
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=x^2−2x+1 and y=5x−9
c. ∫₀¹(x−x^2) dx=∫₀¹(√y−y) dy
Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = (𝓍―4)⁴ and the 𝓍-axis between and 𝓍 = 2 and 𝓍= 6
Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₀⁴ (8―2𝓍) d𝓍
∫₋₁² ( ―|𝓍| ) d𝓍
∫₀⁴ √(16― 𝓍² ) d𝓍