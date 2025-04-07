Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits at Infinity Limits at infinity describe the behavior of a function as the input approaches positive or negative infinity. In this context, lim x → ±∞ k(x) = 1 indicates that as x becomes very large or very small, the function k(x) approaches the value 1. This suggests a horizontal asymptote at y = 1, which is crucial for sketching the graph of the function. Recommended video: 03:07 03:07 Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist

Vertical Asymptotes A vertical asymptote occurs when a function approaches infinity or negative infinity as the input approaches a specific value. Here, lim x → 1⁻ k(x) = ∞ and lim x → 1⁺ k(x) = −∞ indicate a vertical asymptote at x = 1. This means the function k(x) increases without bound as x approaches 1 from the left and decreases without bound as x approaches 1 from the right. Recommended video: 3:40 3:40 Introduction to Cotangent Graph Example 1