Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
2:55 minutes
Problem 2.6.80
Textbook Question
In Exercises 77–80, find a function that satisfies the given conditions and sketch its graph. (The answers here are not unique. Any function that satisfies the conditions is acceptable. Feel free to use formulas defined in pieces if that will help.)
lim x → ±∞ k(x) = 1, lim x → 1⁻ k(x) = ∞, and lim x → 1⁺ k(x) = −∞
1
Identify the type of function that can have different behaviors at different points. A rational function is a good candidate because it can have vertical asymptotes and horizontal asymptotes.
To satisfy lim x → ±∞ k(x) = 1, consider a rational function where the degrees of the numerator and denominator are the same. For example, k(x) = (ax + b)/(cx + d) where a/c = 1.
To satisfy lim x → 1⁻ k(x) = ∞, the function must have a vertical asymptote at x = 1. This can be achieved by having a factor of (x - 1) in the denominator.
To satisfy lim x → 1⁺ k(x) = −∞, the function should approach negative infinity from the right of x = 1. This can be achieved by ensuring the factor (x - 1) in the denominator does not cancel with a similar factor in the numerator.
Combine these insights to construct a function like k(x) = (x + 1)/(x - 1). This function has a horizontal asymptote at y = 1, a vertical asymptote at x = 1, and the behavior around x = 1 matches the given conditions.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits at Infinity
Limits at infinity describe the behavior of a function as the input approaches positive or negative infinity. In this context, lim x → ±∞ k(x) = 1 indicates that as x becomes very large or very small, the function k(x) approaches the value 1. This suggests a horizontal asymptote at y = 1, which is crucial for sketching the graph of the function.
Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist
Vertical Asymptotes
A vertical asymptote occurs when a function approaches infinity or negative infinity as the input approaches a specific value. Here, lim x → 1⁻ k(x) = ∞ and lim x → 1⁺ k(x) = −∞ indicate a vertical asymptote at x = 1. This means the function k(x) increases without bound as x approaches 1 from the left and decreases without bound as x approaches 1 from the right.
Introduction to Cotangent Graph Example 1
Piecewise Functions
Piecewise functions are defined by different expressions over different intervals of the domain. In this problem, using a piecewise function can help construct a function that meets the given conditions, such as having different behaviors around x = 1 and as x approaches infinity. This flexibility is essential for creating a function that satisfies all the specified limits.
Piecewise Functions
