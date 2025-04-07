Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits at Infinity Limits at infinity describe the behavior of a function as the input approaches positive or negative infinity. In this context, lim x → ±∞ f(x) = 0 indicates that as x becomes very large or very small, the function f(x) approaches zero. This often suggests a horizontal asymptote at y = 0, which is crucial for sketching the graph of the function. Recommended video: 03:07 03:07 Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist

Vertical Asymptotes A vertical asymptote occurs when a function approaches infinity as the input approaches a specific value. Here, lim x → 2⁻ f(x) = ∞ and lim x → 2⁺ f(x) = ∞ indicate that the function has a vertical asymptote at x = 2. This means the function's value increases without bound as x approaches 2 from either direction, which is essential for understanding the function's behavior near this point. Recommended video: 3:40 3:40 Introduction to Cotangent Graph Example 1