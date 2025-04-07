Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
2:59 minutes
Problem 2.6.77
Textbook Question
In Exercises 77–80, find a function that satisfies the given conditions and sketch its graph. (The answers here are not unique. Any function that satisfies the conditions is acceptable. Feel free to use formulas defined in pieces if that will help.)
lim x → ±∞ f(x) = 0, lim x → 2⁻ f(x) = ∞, and lim x → 2⁺ f(x) = ∞
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, let's understand the conditions given for the function f(x). The condition lim x → ±∞ f(x) = 0 suggests that as x approaches positive or negative infinity, the function approaches zero. This is characteristic of functions that have horizontal asymptotes at y = 0.
Next, consider the condition lim x → 2⁻ f(x) = ∞ and lim x → 2⁺ f(x) = ∞. These conditions indicate that as x approaches 2 from the left and right, the function approaches infinity. This suggests a vertical asymptote at x = 2.
A function that satisfies these conditions could be a rational function with a vertical asymptote at x = 2 and horizontal asymptotes at y = 0. One example is f(x) = 1/(x-2)^2. This function has a vertical asymptote at x = 2 and approaches zero as x approaches ±∞.
To sketch the graph of f(x) = 1/(x-2)^2, note that the graph will have a vertical asymptote at x = 2, meaning the function will shoot up to infinity as x approaches 2 from either side. The graph will also approach the x-axis (y = 0) as x moves towards positive or negative infinity.
Finally, verify the behavior of the function at the asymptotes. As x approaches 2 from the left (x → 2⁻), f(x) = 1/(x-2)^2 tends to infinity, and similarly, as x approaches 2 from the right (x → 2⁺), f(x) also tends to infinity. As x approaches ±∞, f(x) approaches 0, confirming the horizontal asymptote at y = 0.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits at Infinity
Limits at infinity describe the behavior of a function as the input approaches positive or negative infinity. In this context, lim x → ±∞ f(x) = 0 indicates that as x becomes very large or very small, the function f(x) approaches zero. This often suggests a horizontal asymptote at y = 0, which is crucial for sketching the graph of the function.
Recommended video:
03:07
Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist
Vertical Asymptotes
A vertical asymptote occurs when a function approaches infinity as the input approaches a specific value. Here, lim x → 2⁻ f(x) = ∞ and lim x → 2⁺ f(x) = ∞ indicate that the function has a vertical asymptote at x = 2. This means the function's value increases without bound as x approaches 2 from either direction, which is essential for understanding the function's behavior near this point.
Recommended video:
3:40
Introduction to Cotangent Graph Example 1
Piecewise Functions
Piecewise functions are defined by different expressions over different intervals of the domain. In this problem, using a piecewise function can help construct a function that meets the given conditions, such as having different behaviors near x = 2 and as x approaches infinity. This flexibility allows for creating a function that satisfies all specified limits and asymptotic behaviors.
Recommended video:
05:36
Piecewise Functions
Watch next
Master Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning