Using properties of integrals Use the value of the first integral I to evaluate the two given integrals.
I = ∫₀^π/2 (cos θ ― 2 sin θ) dθ = ―1
(b) ∫₀^π/2 (4 cos θ ― 8 sin θ) dθ
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(d) If ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍, then ƒ is a constant function.
75. Exploring powers of sine and cosine
c. Prove that ∫₀ᵖⁱ sin²(nx) dx has the same value for all positive integers n.
e. Repeat parts (a), (b), and (c) with sin²x replaced by sin⁴x. Comment on your observations.
{Use of Tech} Powers of sine and cosine It can be shown that
∫ from 0 to π/2 of sinⁿx dx = ∫ from 0 to π/2 of cosⁿx dx =
{
[1·3·5···(n-1)]/[2·4·6···n] · π/2 if n ≥ 2 is even
[2·4·6···(n-1)]/[3·5···n] if n ≥ 3 is odd
}
b. Evaluate the integrals with n = 10 and confirm the result.
Use geometry and properties of integrals to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₄⁰ (2𝓍 + √(16―𝓍²)) d𝓍 . (Hint: Write the integral as sum of two integrals.)
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫π/₁₆^π/⁸ 8 csc² 4𝓍 d𝓍