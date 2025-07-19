{Use of Tech} Powers of sine and cosine It can be shown that

∫ from 0 to π/2 of sinⁿx dx = ∫ from 0 to π/2 of cosⁿx dx =

{

[1·3·5···(n-1)]/[2·4·6···n] · π/2 if n ≥ 2 is even

[2·4·6···(n-1)]/[3·5···n] if n ≥ 3 is odd

}

b. Evaluate the integrals with n = 10 and confirm the result.