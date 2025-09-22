Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Convergence of Infinite Series An infinite series converges if the sequence of its partial sums approaches a finite limit. Determining convergence involves analyzing the behavior of the terms as the index grows large, ensuring the sum does not diverge to infinity or oscillate indefinitely. Recommended video: 06:52 06:52 Convergence of an Infinite Series

Comparison and Limit Comparison Tests These tests compare the given series to a known benchmark series to determine convergence. The Comparison Test uses inequalities, while the Limit Comparison Test uses the limit of the ratio of terms, helping to conclude convergence or divergence by relating to simpler series like p-series. Recommended video: 07:45 07:45 Limit Comparison Test