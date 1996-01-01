Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. Suppose 0 < aₖ < bₖ. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ converges, then ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) bₖ converges.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. Suppose 0 < aₖ < bₖ. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ converges, then ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) bₖ converges.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. When applying the Limit Comparison Test, an appropriate comparison series for ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k² + 2k + 1) / (k⁵ + 5k + 7) is ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k³.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The Ratio Test is always inconclusive when applied to ∑ aₖ, where aₖ is a nonzero rational function of k.
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) k¹⁰⁰ / (k + 1)!
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ k³ / √(k⁸ + 1)
Series of squares Prove that if ∑aₖ is a convergent series of positive terms, then the series ∑aₖ² also converges.
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (√k / k − 1)²ᵏ