Quadratic Functions The position function s(t) = -16t^2 + 128t + 192 is a quadratic function, characterized by its parabolic shape. Quadratic functions can be expressed in the standard form ax^2 + bx + c, where a, b, and c are constants. The coefficient 'a' determines the direction of the parabola (upward or downward), while 'b' and 'c' affect its position and vertex.

Graphing Techniques Graphing a quadratic function involves identifying key features such as the vertex, axis of symmetry, and intercepts. The vertex can be found using the formula t = -b/(2a), which gives the time at which the projectile reaches its maximum height. The x-intercepts (roots) can be found using the quadratic formula, and the y-intercept is simply the value of s(0).