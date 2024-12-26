3:00 minutes 3:00 minutes Problem 2.31d Textbook Question Textbook Question A projectile is fired vertically upward and has a position given by s(t)=−16t^2+128t+192, for 0≤t≤9.

d. For what values of t on the interval [0, 9] is the instantaneous velocity positive (the projectile moves upward)?

