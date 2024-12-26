2:26 minutes 2:26 minutes Problem 2.31b Textbook Question Textbook Question A projectile is fired vertically upward and has a position given by s(t)=−16t^2+128t+192, for 0≤t≤9.

b. From the graph of the position function, identify the time at which the projectile has an instantaneous velocity of zero; call this time t=a.

