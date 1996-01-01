Suppose the region bounded by the curve y=f(x) from x=0 to x=4 (see figure) is revolved about the x-axis to form a solid of revolution. Use left, right, and midpoint Riemann sums, with n=4 subintervals of equal length, to estimate the volume of the solid of revolution.
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
x = x³ ,y = 1, and x = 0; about the x-axis
{Use of Tech} y = 1 / (x² + 1)²,y=0,x=1, and x=2; about the y-axis
{Use of Tech} y = √sin^−1x,y = √π/2, and x=0; about the x-axis
{Use of Tech} y = √50 -2x², in the first quadrant; about the x-axis
y = x³−x⁸+1,y=1; about the y-axis
{Use of Tech} y² = ln x,y² = ln x³, and y=2; about the x-axis