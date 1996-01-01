Let f(x) = {x if 0≤x≤2
2x−2 if 2<x≤5
−2x+18 if 5<x≤6.
Find the volume of the solid formed when the region bounded by the graph of f, the x-axis, and the line x=6 is revolved about the x-axis.
Suppose the region bounded by the curve y=f(x) from x=0 to x=4 (see figure) is revolved about the x-axis to form a solid of revolution. Use left, right, and midpoint Riemann sums, with n=4 subintervals of equal length, to estimate the volume of the solid of revolution.
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
x = x³ ,y = 1, and x = 0; about the x-axis
{Use of Tech} y = 1 / (x² + 1)²,y=0,x=1, and x=2; about the y-axis
{Use of Tech} y = In x/x²,y = 0,x = 3, about the y-axis
{Use of Tech} y = √50 -2x², in the first quadrant; about the x-axis
y = x³−x⁸+1,y=1; about the y-axis