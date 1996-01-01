"Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. The volume of a hemisphere can be computed using the disk method. "
Use the general slicing method to find the volume of the following solids.
The solid whose base is the triangle with vertices (0, 0), (2, 0), and (0, 2), and whose cross sections perpendicular to the base and parallel to the y-axis are semicircles
Use calculus to find the volume of a tetrahedron (pyramid with four triangular faces), all of whose edges have length 4.
Let f(x) = {x if 0≤x≤2
2x−2 if 2<x≤5
−2x+18 if 5<x≤6.
Find the volume of the solid formed when the region bounded by the graph of f, the x-axis, and the line x=6 is revolved about the x-axis.
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
x = x³ ,y = 1, and x = 0; about the x-axis
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
{Use of Tech} y = √sin^−1x,y = √π/2, and x=0; about the x-axis