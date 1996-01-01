92. Integral with a parameter For what values of p does the integral
∫ (from 1 to ∞) dx/xlnᵖ(x) converge, and what is its value (in terms of p)?
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
28. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) tan⁻¹(s)/(s² + 1) ds
31. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) 1/[v(v + 1)] dv
94. The family f(x) = 1/xᵖ revisited Consider the family of functions f(x) = 1/xᵖ, where p is a real number.
For what values of p does the integral ∫(1 to ∞) 1/xᵖ dx exist?
What is its value when it exists?
91. [Use of Tech] Regions bounded by exponentials Let a > 0 and let R be the region bounded by the graph of y = e^(-a·x) and the x-axis
on the interval [b, ∞).
a. Find A(a,b), the area of R as a function of a and b.