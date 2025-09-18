Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor and Maclaurin Series A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point a. When a = 0, it is called a Maclaurin series. Each term involves the nth derivative evaluated at a, multiplied by (x - a)^n and divided by n!. This series approximates the function near the point a. Recommended video: 08:26 08:26 Convergence of Taylor & Maclaurin Series

Derivatives of Logarithmic Functions To find the Taylor series of f(x) = ln(x - 2), you need to compute successive derivatives of the logarithmic function. The first derivative is 1/(x - 2), and higher derivatives involve powers of (x - 2) in the denominator with alternating signs. Understanding these derivatives is essential to form the terms of the series. Recommended video: 05:18 05:18 Derivative of the Natural Logarithmic Function