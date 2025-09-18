Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point, called the center (a). For f(x) = 3^x at a = 0, the series expresses 3^x as a power series in terms of (x - 0), allowing approximation of the function near zero. Recommended video: 08:42 08:42 Taylor Series

Radius and Interval of Convergence The interval of convergence is the set of x-values for which the Taylor series converges to the function. It is determined by finding the radius of convergence, often using the Ratio or Root Test, and then checking the endpoints to see if the series converges there. Recommended video: 07:36 07:36 Radius of Convergence