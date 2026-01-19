Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
43. ∫(from 0 to π)(sin t)/(2 - cos t) dt
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (1 / (cos² x tan x)) dx from π/3 to π/4
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ from 0 to 1 x√(1 - x) dx
∫₋₁³ (4x² - 7) / (2x + 3) dx
What is the largest value that
∫ from a to b x√(2x - x²) dx
can have for any a and b? Give reasons for your answer.