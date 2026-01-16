Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
69. ∫(from 5/4 to 2)dx/(1-x²)
135. Evaluate ∫₀^(π/2) (sin x) / (sin x + cos x) dx in two ways:
(a) By evaluating ∫ (sin x) / (sin x + cos x) dx, then using the Evaluation Theorem.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
63. ∫(from -1 to -√2/2)dy/(y√(4y²-1))
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (1 / (cos² x tan x)) dx from π/3 to π/4
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ from 0 to 1 x√(1 - x) dx