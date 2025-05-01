Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
15. Power Series
Taylor Series & Taylor Polynomials
Multiple Choice
Find the Taylor Series of centered . Then, write the power series using summation notation.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the general formula for the Taylor series of a function f(x) centered at x = a. It is given by: . Here, f(n)(a) represents the nth derivative of f(x) evaluated at x = a.
Step 2: Compute the derivatives of f(x) = cos(x). The first few derivatives are: , , , and . Notice the derivatives repeat cyclically every four terms.
Step 3: Evaluate the derivatives at x = π. For , we have: , , , , and so on. Only even derivatives contribute to the series since odd derivatives are zero.
Step 4: Substitute the values of the derivatives into the Taylor series formula. For even derivatives, the nth term is given by: . Since alternates between 1 and -1, the series includes a factor of .
Step 5: Write the Taylor series in summation notation. The final expression is: . This represents the power series expansion of centered at .