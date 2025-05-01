Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
15. Power Series
Taylor Series & Taylor Polynomials
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Find the interval of convergence for the Taylor series for centered at .
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the Taylor series expansion of a function f(x) centered at x = c. The general form is: f(x) = Σ (f^(n)(c) / n!) * (x - c)^n, where n ranges from 0 to infinity, and f^(n)(c) represents the nth derivative of f evaluated at c.
Step 2: For f(x) = sin(x), calculate the derivatives of sin(x). The derivatives follow a cyclic pattern: f'(x) = cos(x), f''(x) = -sin(x), f'''(x) = -cos(x), and f''''(x) = sin(x). This pattern repeats every four derivatives.
Step 3: Substitute x = π/2 into the derivatives to find the coefficients of the Taylor series. For example, sin(π/2) = 1, cos(π/2) = 0, -sin(π/2) = -1, and -cos(π/2) = 0. These values will determine the terms of the series.
Step 4: Write the Taylor series for sin(x) centered at x = π/2 using the formula from Step 1 and the coefficients calculated in Step 3. The series will be Σ ((-1)^n / (2n+1)!) * (x - π/2)^(2n+1), where n ranges from 0 to infinity.
Step 5: Determine the interval of convergence for the Taylor series. Since the Taylor series for sin(x) converges for all x (as sin(x) is an entire function), the interval of convergence is (-∞, ∞).