Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
15. Power Series
Taylor Series & Taylor Polynomials
Multiple Choice
Approximate to four decimal places using the third-degree Taylor polynomial for .
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the general formula for the Taylor polynomial of a function f(x) centered at a point a. The nth-degree Taylor polynomial is given by: T_n(x) = f(a) + f'(a)(x-a) + f''(a)(x-a)^2/2! + f'''(a)(x-a)^3/3! + ... up to the nth derivative.
Step 2: Identify the function f(x) = ln(x) and the center a = 1. Compute the derivatives of f(x) at x = 1. For f(x) = ln(x): f'(x) = 1/x, f''(x) = -1/x^2, and f'''(x) = 2/x^3. Evaluate these derivatives at x = 1: f(1) = ln(1) = 0, f'(1) = 1, f''(1) = -1, and f'''(1) = 2.
Step 3: Write the third-degree Taylor polynomial for f(x) = ln(x) centered at a = 1 using the derivatives computed: T_3(x) = f(1) + f'(1)(x-1) + f''(1)(x-1)^2/2! + f'''(1)(x-1)^3/3!. Substitute the values: T_3(x) = 0 + 1(x-1) - (x-1)^2/2 + 2(x-1)^3/6.
Step 4: Simplify the polynomial: T_3(x) = (x-1) - (x-1)^2/2 + (x-1)^3/3. This is the third-degree Taylor polynomial for ln(x) centered at x = 1.
Step 5: Approximate ln(1.5) by substituting x = 1.5 into the Taylor polynomial T_3(x). Compute each term: (1.5-1), (1.5-1)^2/2, and (1.5-1)^3/3. Add these terms together to get the approximation for ln(1.5) to four decimal places.