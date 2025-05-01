Step 2: For the function \( f(x) = \ln(x) \), calculate the derivatives of \( f(x) \) at \( x=1 \). The first derivative is \( f'(x) = \frac{1}{x} \), the second derivative is \( f''(x) = -\frac{1}{x^2} \), the third derivative is \( f^{(3)}(x) = \frac{2}{x^3} \), and so on.