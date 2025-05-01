Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
15. Power Series
Taylor Series & Taylor Polynomials
Multiple Choice
Find the Taylor polynomials of order , and for centered at .
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the Taylor polynomial of a function f(x) centered at x=a. The nth-order Taylor polynomial is given by: \( p_n(x) = f(a) + f'(a)(x-a) + \frac{f''(a)}{2!}(x-a)^2 + \frac{f^{(3)}(a)}{3!}(x-a)^3 + \dots + \frac{f^{(n)}(a)}{n!}(x-a)^n \).
Step 2: For the function \( f(x) = \ln(x) \), calculate the derivatives of \( f(x) \) at \( x=1 \). The first derivative is \( f'(x) = \frac{1}{x} \), the second derivative is \( f''(x) = -\frac{1}{x^2} \), the third derivative is \( f^{(3)}(x) = \frac{2}{x^3} \), and so on.
Step 3: Evaluate the derivatives at \( x=1 \). For \( f(x) = \ln(x) \): \( f(1) = \ln(1) = 0 \), \( f'(1) = \frac{1}{1} = 1 \), \( f''(1) = -\frac{1}{1^2} = -1 \), \( f^{(3)}(1) = \frac{2}{1^3} = 2 \), and so on.
Step 4: Substitute these values into the Taylor polynomial formula for different orders. For \( p_0(x) \), use \( f(1) \). For \( p_1(x) \), use \( f(1) \) and \( f'(1) \). For \( p_2(x) \), include \( f(1) \), \( f'(1) \), and \( f''(1) \). For \( p_3(x) \), include up to \( f^{(3)}(1) \).
Step 5: Write the Taylor polynomials explicitly. For example: \( p_0(x) = 0 \), \( p_1(x) = (x-1) \), \( p_2(x) = (x-1) - (x-1)^2 \), \( p_3(x) = (x-1) - \frac{1}{2}(x-1)^2 + \frac{1}{3}(x-1)^3 \). Continue this process for higher-order polynomials as needed.