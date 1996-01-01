60. Two Methods
c. Verify that your answers to parts (a) and (b) are consistent.
62. Two integration methods Evaluate ∫ sin x cos x dx using integration by parts. Then evaluate the integral using a substitution. Reconcile your answers
79–82. {Use of Tech} Double table look-up The following integrals may require more than one table look-up. Evaluate the integrals using a table of integrals, and then check your answer with a computer algebra system.
79. ∫ x sin⁻¹(2x) dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
43. ∫ eˣ sin(x) dx
38. ∫ (from π/4 to π/2) x csc²x dx
78. Practice with tabular integration Evaluate the following integrals using tabular integration (refer to Exercise 77).
e. ∫ (2x² - 3x) / (x - 1)³ dx