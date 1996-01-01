Calculus
Find the length of the loop of the curve given by x=6t−2t3, y=6t2.
Use symmetry to evaluate the double integral of f(x,y)=xy over the region R, where R is the disk x2+y2≤4.
Find the exact length of the curve y=ln(sec(x)) for 0≤x≤π6.
Which of the following points is a location where the function f(x)=1x−2 is discontinuous?
Find the critical points of the given function.
g(x)=13x3−12x2−12xg(x)=\frac13x^3-\frac12x^2-12xg(x)=31x3−21x2−12x
f(t)=6tt2+1f(t)=\frac{6t}{t^2+1}f(t)=t2+16t
f(x)=2−x2f(x)=\sqrt{2-x^2}f(x)=2−x2
Find the global maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval. State as ordered pairs.
y=x+2x;[0.25,3]y=x+\frac{2}{x};[0.25,3]y=x+x2;[0.25,3]