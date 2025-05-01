Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Multiple Choice
Use symmetry to evaluate the double integral of f(x, y) = x y over the region R, where R is the disk x^2 + y^2 ≤ 4.
A
4π
B
0
C
8
D
2π
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the region R is a disk centered at the origin with radius 2, as the inequality x² + y² ≤ 4 describes a circle with radius 2.
Step 2: Observe the function f(x, y) = x * y. This function is odd with respect to both x and y, meaning that flipping the sign of x or y will flip the sign of the function.
Step 3: Use symmetry properties of the disk. The disk is symmetric about the x-axis, y-axis, and the origin. For any odd function integrated over a symmetric region like this, the integral evaluates to 0 because the positive contributions cancel out the negative contributions.
Step 4: Set up the double integral ∬_R x * y dA, where dA represents the area element. However, due to symmetry, you can conclude that the integral is 0 without performing explicit calculations.
Step 5: Conclude that the integral evaluates to 0 based on the symmetry argument, as the function x * y is odd and the region R is symmetric.
