Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Multiple Choice
Find the length of the loop of the curve given by x = 6t - 2t^3, y = 6t^2.
A
48
B
36
C
12
D
24
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the arc length of a parametric curve. The length of a curve defined by parametric equations x(t) and y(t) is given by: . Here, we need to compute dx/dt and dy/dt first.
Step 2: Differentiate x = 6t - 2t3 with respect to t to find dx/dt. This gives: . Similarly, differentiate y = 6t2 with respect to t to find dy/dt. This gives: .
Step 3: Substitute dx/dt and dy/dt into the arc length formula. The integrand becomes: . Simplify the expression inside the square root.
Step 4: Determine the limits of integration. The problem specifies the loop of the curve, which corresponds to the values of t where the curve intersects itself. Solve x = 6t - 2t3 = 0 to find the limits of integration. This gives t = 0 and t = √3.
Step 5: Set up the integral for the arc length using the simplified integrand and the limits of integration. Compute . Evaluate the integral to find the length of the loop.
