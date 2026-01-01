Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ sin² 𝓍 d𝓍
76-81. Table of integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.
79. ∫ sec⁵x dx
Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. ∫2 sin x cos x dx = −(1/2) cos 2x + C.
(c) ∫ sin 2𝓍 d𝓍 = 2 ∫ sin 𝓍 d𝓍 .