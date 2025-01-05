Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. In this case, we are interested in the limit of the expression as x approaches 0. Understanding limits is crucial for evaluating functions that may not be directly computable at specific points, especially when dealing with indeterminate forms. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Indeterminate Forms Indeterminate forms occur when the direct substitution of a limit results in an undefined expression, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. In the given limit, substituting x = 0 leads to the form 0/0, which requires further analysis, often using techniques like L'Hôpital's Rule or algebraic manipulation to resolve the limit and find a meaningful value. Recommended video: Guided course 3:56 3:56 Slope-Intercept Form