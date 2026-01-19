In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
41. y= x arcsin(x) + √(1-x²)
41. y= x arcsin(x) + √(1-x²)
43. y=√(arcsin x)
47. y=(arccot(x³))³
45. y=cos(x-arccos(x))
For problems 49–52 use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx at the given point P.
51. y arccos(xy) = -3√2/4 π; P(1/2, -√2)