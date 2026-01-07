"Integral formula Carry out the following steps to derive the formula ∫ csch x dx = ln |tanh(x / 2)| + C (Theorem 7.6).
b. Use the identity for sinh(2u) to show that 2 / sinh(2u) = sech² u / tanh u."
Master Integrals of General Exponential Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
"Integral formula Carry out the following steps to derive the formula ∫ csch x dx = ln |tanh(x / 2)| + C (Theorem 7.6).
b. Use the identity for sinh(2u) to show that 2 / sinh(2u) = sech² u / tanh u."
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
58. ∫(from 0 to ln9)e^θ(e^θ-1)^(1/2) dθ
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (2^(√y) dy) / 2√y