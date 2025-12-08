Many formulas There are several ways to express the indefinite integral of sech x.
b. Show that ∫ sech x dx = sin⁻¹ (tanh x) + C. (Hint: Show that sech x = sech² x / √(1 − tanh² x) and then make a change of variables.)
Master Integrals of General Exponential Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Many formulas There are several ways to express the indefinite integral of sech x.
b. Show that ∫ sech x dx = sin⁻¹ (tanh x) + C. (Hint: Show that sech x = sech² x / √(1 − tanh² x) and then make a change of variables.)
"Integral formula Carry out the following steps to derive the formula ∫ csch x dx = ln |tanh(x / 2)| + C (Theorem 7.6).
b. Use the identity for sinh(2u) to show that 2 / sinh(2u) = sech² u / tanh u."
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
58. ∫(from 0 to ln9)e^θ(e^θ-1)^(1/2) dθ